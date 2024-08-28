Herron, Montero Lead Isotopes Past Aces, 6-2

August 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning of a 2-2 tie, Albuquerque strung together four hits - with Elehuris Montero and Jimmy Herron each producing a two-run knock, as the Isotopes came away with a 6-2 victory over Reno on Tuesday evening.

The contest started as a tremendous pitching duel between Ty Blach (4.1 scoreless innings) and Yilber Diaz (6.2 frames of two-run ball with 13 strikeouts). Herron finished with a three-hit, four-RBI night, also delivering a solo homer in the fifth, and run-scoring single in the seventh.

Topes Scope: - Blach has compiled a 1.29 ERA (3 ER/21.0 IP) in his last seven Triple-A outings dating back to April 18 at El Paso. Blach has allowed just 11 hits during the stretch. He tied his season-high with six strikeouts tonight (also: April 5 at Oklahoma City).

- Diaz's 13 strikeouts are the most for an opposing starter since future American League All-Star and World Series champion Framber Valdez also recorded 13 in a game for Round Rock on Aug. 12, 2019 at Isotopes Park.

- Diaz's outing marked the 16th time a pitcher worked a minimum of 5.0 innings with four or fewer hits allowed against Albuquerque this season (last: Colton Gordon, Aug. 24 at Sugar Land: two hits in 6.0 scoreless frames). Additionally, it was the eighth instance in which an opposing hurler worked into the seventh inning, but just the second at Isotopes Park (also: Shaun Anderson, May 5 vs. RR).

- Tonight was the fourth time in the last 15 contests an opposing starter struck out at least 11 batters. Carson Ragsdale (Aug. 10 vs. SAC), Jack Leiter (Aug. 15 at RR) and Colton Gordon (Aug. 24 at SUG) all fanned 11, prior to Diaz striking out 13 batters tonight. John Wasdin (15) holds the record for most strikeouts by a pitcher against the Isotopes, in a perfect game April 7, 2003 in Nashville.

- Seth Halvorsen pitched a hitless ninth inning with three strikeouts to end the game. He has recorded 15 of 27 outs at the Triple-A level via punchout.

- Ryan Rolison earned the victory with 2.1 innings of relief. He has not allowed a run in his last three outings, spanning 5.2 frames.

- Montero produced his 22nd multi-hit effort in 41 games with the Isotopes this season. He is slashing .432/.466/.802 with eight doubles, two triples, six homers and 21 RBI in 19 home contests.

- Herron collected at least four RBI in a contest for the third time in 2024 (also: July 5 at ELP - six, July 13 vs. TAC - four). He has four multi-hit games in 11 starts since Aug. 11.

- Hunter Goodman was 0-for-3, and has gone hitless in four consecutive games for the third time in his minor league career.

- Greg Jones stole his 39th base of the season, and is two swipes away from tying Reggie Abercrombie (2007) for second-most in a campaign in team history. Jones needs 11 thefts to break Dee Gordon's record of 49, set in 2013. Additionally, Jones has 13 steals in his last 13 contests.

- In his third Triple-A game, Zac Veen was 0-for-3, striking out each time. It was the third time he finished with a trio of punchouts this season (also: April 9 vs. Bowie, July 13 vs. Portland).

- Veen collected Albuquerque's 20th outfield assist of the season when he caught a fly ball in center field, and threw out Blaze Alexander at third base.

- Albuquerque batters tied a season-worst with 16 strikeouts (sixth time, last: Aug. 24 at Sugar Land).

- The Isotopes pitching staff allowed two or fewer runs for the 12th time in 2024, and third instance in their last seven games, after losing 2-0 to the Space Cowboys on Saturday.

- Bryson Brigman and Blaze Alexander doubled for the Aces, meaning Albuquerque has allowed an extra-base hit in all 127 games played this season. On Deck: The Isotopes continue their penultimate homestand of the season Wednesday. Southpaw Carson Palmquist (2 ER in last 11.1 IP) will look for another strong showing, while right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos is slated to start for Reno. First pitch from the Duke City is scheduled for 6:35 pm MT.

