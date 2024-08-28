Tacoma Falls in Extras

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-56) lost their fourth straight game, falling to the El Paso Chihuahuas (49-79) in extra innings by a score of 9-8, Wednesday at Southwest University Park.

El Paso jumped in front with a two-run home run from Brett Sullivan in the first inning, all either team would score through four frames. They padded their lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Tirso Ornelas, going up 3-0.

It stayed there until the sixth, when Tacoma scored six runs highlighted by home runs from Luis Urias and Rhylan Thomas. The Chihuahuas didn't go away, however, as they scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie it.

The game was locked at 6-6 through the first nine innings, so it went to extras, where Tacoma took a two-run lead on another home run. Jason Vosler clubbed his 27th of the season, putting the Rainiers ahead 8-6.

RBI singles from Eguy Rosario and Ornelas in the bottom of the inning tied it once again, and the game with to the 11th frame. The Rainiers were held scoreless in the top half of the inning and with one out in the bottom of the 11th, Matthew Batten hit an RBI single to give the Chihuahuas the victory.

Tacoma's one run loss marked their fourth defeat in a row and the first time El Paso has won back-to-back games this year since August 2-3 against Oklahoma City.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler recorded his team-leading 36th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk. He now has 27 home runs this year and is hitting .302 in 105 games with Tacoma. Rhylan Thomas powered his first home run of the year with the Rainiers, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, a home run and three runs batted in. Carlos Vargas allowed two earned runs on three hits over his lone inning of work today, marking the fourth straight outing in which he has allowed at least one earned run. He has been charged with a blown save in three of the four games.

Tacoma and El Paso will play game three of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Southwest University Park scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

