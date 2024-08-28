Castellanos Tosses Seven Dominant Frames, Reno Takes Down Albuquerque in 3-1 Victory

Albuquerque, New Mexico. - Humber Castellanos (W, 6-1) was magnificent on the mound, holding it down through seven innings of one-run ball and leading the Reno Aces (31-21, 66-61) to a 3-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-29, 50-78) on Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Castellanos held Albuquerque scoreless across the first six frames before allowing a run in the seventh. The 26-year-old punched out five and walked three in what would be his longest outing of the campaign. Castellanos continued an excellent month of August with the performance, posting a 1.83 ERA with 12:7 K: BB in 19.2 innings.

On back-to-back nights, Blaze Alexander supplied the Aces with their offensive production. Alexander got his squad on the board after smoking the first pitch he saw into left field for his 4th home run of the year. He later added Reno's final run with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Sergio Alcantara. The Florida native is riding a five-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 (.391) with a home run and six RBI over that stretch.

Slade Cecconi closed the door in the ninth, quickly sitting down the Isotopes in order and with just eight pitches. Since transitioning into a relief role, Cecconi has registered a 3.95 ERA with 16 strikeouts and three walks with two saves in 13 2/3 innings.

Reno will look to add another win in Thursday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Humberto Castellanos: 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

