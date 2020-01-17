Mahfouz Makes History as Enforcers Hand Tricks 5-2 Loss

January 17, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





DANBURY - Ahmed Mahfouz needed just 5:06 of gameplay to notch career points 798, 799 and 800 in his illustrious FPHL career. The Enforcers captain potted two goals and an assist in the early moments of the game to cinch both his milestone point total and a 5-2 Enforcers victory.

Brandon Tucker was on the receiving end of Mahfouz's historic pass for his 800th point. The goal would be the first of three for Tucker on the evening, as Elmira's top line torched Danbury's defense. Tucker, Mahfouz and Hudson Michaelis would combine for 12 points.

The Hat Tricks found a bit of life early in the second period, as they found themselves on a 5-on-3. Shayne Morrissey would pot his first goal with the team seconds into the man advantage, but they could not beat Troy Passingham on the succeeding 5-on-4 powerplay- or for the rest of the game, for that matter.

Passingham stopped 40 of 42 shots to earn his ninth win of the season for Elmira.

"We just have to be mentally prepared," head coach Billy McCreary said of his team's slow start. "We got a little too comfortable tonight, we have to get back to the grind and doing the little things right."

Coming up for the Hat Tricks...

The Hat Tricks and Enforcers square off for a rematch tomorrow night at Danbury Arena. Tickets are on sale now at danburyhattricks.com/tickets. For more information, call the main office at 203-794-1704. Live game streaming available on Youtube.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.