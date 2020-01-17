Rumble Bees Falter in Second

Port Huron scores 5-goals in the second period and defeats the Rumble Bees, 7-2, Friday night at The Rink Battle Creek.

Dalton Jay scored the 3-goals "hat trick" and added one assist while Justin Portillo connected twice and David Nippard engineered a SHG and added 3-assists.

Defensemen Ethan Busch-Anderson (4) and Jason Stone (1) accounted for the Rumble Bees goals, both on the power play.

Port Huron outshot Battle Creek, 58-50 with the Rumble Bees 50-SOG representing a season's best.

It was the second consecutive time in which the Prowlers had defeated the Rumble Bees by the same result of 7-2. The first time came in the first meeting of the season back on December 18th in Port Huron.

The same two teams will tangle Saturday night at 8:00 pm at McMorran Place Por Huron.

