Dashers Charge Past Ice Breakers, 4-2

MENTOR, OH - A pair of goals in the opening period proved to be the only offense the Mentor Ice Breakers could muster against Harley White and the Danville Dashers in a 4-2 loss on Friday night at Mentor Ice Arena. Filling in for everyday starter Jesse Gordichuk, who was loaned to the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL before the game, White stopped 35 of 37 shots and picked up his fifth win of the season.

Danville out-shot Mentor 12-11 in the opening frame, but goals by Blake Naida and Brody Duncan gave the Ice Breakers a 2-1 edge. Naida's was his first of the season and first as an Ice Breaker while Duncan's was scored on the power play and brought Jiri Pestuka his first assist since being traded to Mentor.

Fred Hein, who has 12 points in seven games against Mentor this season, opened the scoring just under three minutes into the contest, capitalizing on a breakaway with a rocket of a wrist shot over the glove of Jordan Brant, who started for Mentor in place of Austyn Roudebush. Like Gordichuk, Roudebush was loaned to an SPHL club prior to the contest.

Midway through the second period, Levi Armstrong finished a nice passing play to tie the game at 2-2. Nick Gullo and Logan Hawgood both earned assists on the tally. For Hawgood it was his second of the game and second of the season after going 21 games without registering a helper to open the year.

Danville took control at 8:33 of the third on the power play thanks to Jesse Neher, who caught Brant sleeping with a wrap around shot from point blank range. The goal came following a 21-second 5 on 3 penalty kill.

After Ben Boukal took a tripping penalty at 17:42, the Ice Breakers had a chance to tie things up by pulling Brant for a 6 on 4 advantage. Instead, Neher created a turnover in the neutral zone after an errant Ice Breaker pass sent the puck out of the Dashers' zone. Neher scored from around center ice into the empty net to seal the 4-2 victory.

Mentor outshot Danville 37-31, marking only the third time this season that the club led in shots but lost in regulation.

These two clubs will finish out their eight-game season series tomorrow night from Mentor Ice Arena on First Responders Night. For tickets and more information, visit www.mentoricebreakers.com or call (440) 290-8502.

