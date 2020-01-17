Mahfouz Gets 800: Enforcers win 5-2

The Elmira Enforcers were back in action tonight in Danbury, looking to fight their way back into the top three in the FPHL eastern division standings as they're just two points behind the third place Mentor Ice Breakers. After a tough two games in Watertown last weekend in which they split with the Wolves they were taking on the first place Danbury Hat Tricks. Ahmed Mahfouz would be on his 800-point watch tonight as before the game he sat at 797 points in his professional hockey career.

The first period was all Enforcers tonight as Ahmed Mahfouz made quick work of hitting 800 points, and continued his hot play which has been continuous since he came back from his upper-body injury. Scoring the Enforcers first two goals of the night, the first one coming just 50 seconds into the game, and the second one coming on the power-play at the 3:13 mark of the first period, Mahfouz put himself at 799 points before we even reached the 5 minute mark of the game. With point number 800 hanging in the balance, Mahfouz reached his mark with an assist on the Brandon Tucker goal less than two minutes later at the 5:06 mark of the first period, and as if that wasn't enough, he would collect point 801 as Brandon Tucker put himself on hat-trick watch along with Mahfouz in the first 20 minutes of play. Danbury wouldn't be completely shut out though, as Kruz Listmayer would score their only goal of the period and cut into the Enforcers lead, making our score 4-1 as the teams went into the locker room for the first intermission. Despite being up on the scoreboard, Elmira would trail 20-13 in the shot column as Troy Passingham was outstanding in the first period of play.

It was Danbury striking first in the second period, as just over 30 seconds in they would take advantage of the power-play opportunity themselves and score their second goal of the night, cutting that Enforcers lead to just two goals. Brandon Tucker would get his hat-trick at the 6:12 mark of the second period with Ahmed Mahfouz sending a beautiful drop pass back and allowing him to send his third goal of the night into the back of the net, and extending their lead back to three goals, making our score 5-2. After a couple of fights later on in the period, with one of which extending a penalty into the start of the third period for the first 5 seconds, our score would remain the same, 5-2, and Danbury still leading in the shot column, 32-24.

The third period was much less exciting than the first two in terms of scoring and penalties taken. Just three penalties were taken in the final 20 minutes of the game, and the Enforcers were dominant on both sides of the puck tonight. Though they trailed 5-2 on the scoreboard, Danbury did lead in the shot column at the end of our game, 42-34.

Elmira came up with a big, much needed win in Danbury tonight in the first game of a two game weekend series in Connecticut. Ahmed Mahfouz finally reached his 800-point mark after missing a few games with an injury, and he not only reached 800 points, but he was able to surpass that with his 3rd five-point game in his first four games back from that injury. Another Enforcer who had an outstanding night, to contribute to an outstanding season was Brandon Tucker who had a big hat-trick, scoring two goals in the first period and one in the second. Elmira will take on Danbury again tomorrow night with a 7:00 puck drop.

