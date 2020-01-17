River Dragons 4 Goals in Second Period Seal the Deal

January 17, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves





The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights game with a new face in the line-up. The Wolves signed forward Scott Dorion on Friday afternoon. The forward played last season in Canadian Sr hockey. He played his junior hockey for the dominant Caledonia Corvairs. He made his professional debut for Adendorfer EC in Germany. Earlier in the week, the Wolves had recently signed Michael Cosentino called up to Macon of the SPHL, he had yet to dress for the Wolves. The Wolves have seen several of their top players called up to the SPHL this season, Nicholas Kalpouzos, Braedyn Asselstine and David Powlowski all have been called up mid-season.

Friday nights game saw the Wolves face the Columbus River Dragons for the third time this season. The Wolves won their first matchup on the road and then fell in overtime in the second game. Last weekend the Wolves split with the Elmira Enforces, falling in a close game on Friday and winning in overtime on Saturday.

Returning to line up was Chase Tippin and Justin Nattress.

The first period saw Columbus open up the scoring, Jay Croop, assisted by Kugler and Graham. The River Dragons took to penalties giving the Wolves two chances. The period ended with matching 2-minute penalties being handed out to both teams.

The second period saw the River Dragons score four unanswered goals. CJ Hayes would score five minutes into the period. Parker Moskal would score two goals in ten seconds to give the Dragons an extended lead. Jake Howie would score the River Dragons fifth goal. The Wolves would finally answer back with Jamie Lukas scoring, assisted by Michael Desjarlais. The physicality picked up in the second period with Chase Tippin getting vocal from the Wolves bench, following several big hits by both teams. The Wolves took two penalties in the second.

Michael Desjarlais opened the scoring for the Wolves, walking into the Dragons zone and ripping a shot past Jared Rutledge. Ivan Bondarenko and Anton Lennartsson would score for the River Dragons on the powerplay. Deric Boudreau would score on a tipped shot on the powerplay to have the score end as a 7-3 loss for Watertown.

Chase Tippin would fight former Wolf Preston Kugler. Justin Nattress would also fight former Wolf Cameron Dimmitt. Justin Coachman would get into it with MJ Graham and also receive a fighting penalty.

