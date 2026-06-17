Luis Alvarez Named Week 14/15 Player of the Week
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today that Charlotte Independence midfielder Luis Alvarez has been named the league's Player of the Week based on his performances in Week 14/15.
During the Independence's three-match stretch, Alvarez demonstrated exactly why he is regarded as one of the league's top players. The midfielder recorded five goals and one assist across the three contests, highlighted by a brace on Saturday that helped propel Charlotte to a club-record seventh consecutive victory.
"He covers so much ground on the field and has a tremendous work rate defensively," shared Head Coach Mike Jeffries after the team's win at Naples on June 3. "Even today, some of his chances came from pressure. On one of his goals, he helps create the play, then makes a hard run into the box to finish it. I think he's putting himself in dangerous spots more often than he was previously, especially in the areas where goals are scored. His finishing has improved as well. He's worked on that part of his game, and you can see a marked difference in his ability to strike the ball and finish chances."
Alvarez now has nine goals on the campaign - three more than any other player in the league. His 13 goal contributions and 39 shots also top the league charts.
Christopher Jaime and Prince Saydee also earned Team of the Week recognition.
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