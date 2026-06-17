Andre Lewis Earns Team of the Round Selection After Standout Performance against AC Boise
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC News Release
Spokane, WA - After another exceptional showing in the midfield, Velocity FC's Andre Lewis earned a Team of the Round nod for round 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The selection marks his second consecutive after making the team last week.
The veteran midfielder came up big for Spokane last weekend against AC Boise, scoring a second-half goal to put his side up 2-0 over their regional rivals and effectively secure the win for Velocity FC. Lewis also played well defensively, notching four tackles and three interceptions.
On the season, Andre is second on the team in passes with 384 and is one of two players with an 80% or better passing accuracy with 300+ passes, with Gagi Margvelashvili being the other. He has also made his presence known defensively, with Lewis in the top two on the team in interceptions (8) and tackles (18).
This is the third straight week in which a Velocity FC player has been named to a Team of the Week/Round. Overall, 13 different players have made a Team of the Week and two have made a Team of the Round for Spokane in 2026.
Watch Andre Lewis and the Lads take on AV Alta FC on the road on June 13th! The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. Velocity FC's next home match is on June 20th against the League One defending champions, One Knoxville SC. You will not want to miss this high stakes match, so get tickets now and cheer on the Lads as they continue their third season in USL League One!
FULL USL League One Team of the Round: Round 3
GK - Rockson Amedeka (Sarasota Paradise)
D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Brooklyn FC), Jesús De Vicente (Oakland Roots SC), Declan Watters (Sarasota)
M - Allen Gavilanes (Union Omaha), Sebastian Cruz (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Andre Lewis (Spokane Velocity FC), Clay Holstad (Rhode Island FC)
F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson (Loudon United FC), Stefan Stojanovic (Brooklyn FC), Kempes Tekiela (Omaha)
Coach - Dennis Sanchez (New Mexico United)
Bench - Tenzing Manske (MAD), Paco Craig (IND), Frank Nodarse (RI), Bolu Akinyode (LDN), Josh O'Brien (IND), Markus Anderson (BKN), Augustine Williams (HFD)
United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2026
- Luis Alvarez Named Week 14/15 Player of the Week - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers to Face Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Bernd Schipmann Poised for Nationally Televised Match at Forward Madison - Fort Wayne FC
- Velocity FC VP of Soccer Operations Carrie Taylor to Host Talent ID Course in Partnership with United Soccer Coaches on July 25th - Spokane Velocity FC
- Andre Lewis Earns Team of the Round Selection After Standout Performance against AC Boise - Spokane Velocity FC
- Velocity FC Falls to AV Alta FC on the Road After Conceding a Late Second-Half Goal - Spokane Velocity FC
- Richmond Kickers Reveal RVA Wildlife Kit - Richmond Kickers
- Hearts of Pine Launches First-Ever Soccer Camp this August - Portland Hearts of Pine
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Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Velocity FC VP of Soccer Operations Carrie Taylor to Host Talent ID Course in Partnership with United Soccer Coaches on July 25th
- Andre Lewis, Shavon John-Brown Earn Team of the Week Selections After Standout Performances in Week 13
- Andre Lewis Earns Team of the Round Selection After Standout Performance against AC Boise
- Velocity FC Falls to AV Alta FC on the Road After Conceding a Late Second-Half Goal
- Velocity FC Prevails over Its Rival Athletic Club Boise in Thrilling 2-1 USL Cup Win