Hearts of Pine Launches First-Ever Soccer Camp this August
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine News Release
Hearts of Pine is excited to launch its first-ever Hearts of Pine Soccer Camp this August, giving young players the chance to spend a week on the pitch with the club.
Designed for players ages 10-14, the camp will run Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14, and will offer a fun, recreational soccer experience led by Hearts of Pine coaching staff. Campers will take part in engaging activities focused on creativity, teamwork, and a love for the game.
As part of this special pilot program, participants will also have the opportunity to meet Hearts of Pine players, attend a team training session at Fitzpatrick Stadium, and receive an exclusive camp t-shirt.
Registration is $230 per participant.
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Other Recent Portland Hearts of Pine Stories
- Hearts of Pine Launches First-Ever Soccer Camp this August
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- Hearts of Pine Foundation Celebrates Community Impact Through Portland Soccer Project
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