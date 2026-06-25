Portland Explodes in 5-1 Victory over Richmond

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Hearts of Pine returned to Fitzpatrick Stadium in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night, defeating Richmond Kickers 5-1 in front of a roaring crowd of 6,213 supporters for their biggest win of the season.

On a picture-perfect summer evening in Portland, fans packed into the stadium eager to see Hearts respond following a difficult road result last week. The energy was evident well before kickoff, as the Dirigo Union supporters group created an electric atmosphere that never faded throughout the night.

Portland settled into the match quickly, patiently moving the ball around the field and looking to create space against a Richmond side the club was facing for the first time this season. Hearts looked comfortable in possession from the opening whistle, combining short passes with aggressive pressing to establish control early.

The first major breakthrough came in the 19th minute.

After a long ball was played forward into the Richmond penalty area, Constantinos Georgallides settled the ball and sent a high cross across the box. A Richmond defender managed to get a head on it, but the clearance fell directly into the path of Diego Gonzalez, who charged onto the loose ball and powered a header into the top-left corner of the net to give Portland a 1-0 advantage.

Richmond found an equalizer seven minutes later. A Kickers attacker managed to work through traffic inside the Portland defensive third and, after staying on his feet through contact, slipped a shot past Hunter Morse to level the match at 1-1 in the 26th minute. Despite conceding, Portland never appeared rattled.

The hosts continued to create chances throughout the remainder of the first half. Jaden Jones-Riley nearly restored the lead in the 30th minute with an impressive individual effort that saw him beat a defender inside the box before forcing a diving save from the Richmond goalkeeper. Drack also created a dangerous opportunity moments later, controlling a long pass near the end line and delivering a ball into the middle that was cleared away just before a Hearts player could connect.

The second half, however, belonged entirely to Hearts.

In the 57th minute, Portland regained the lead through captain Ollie Wright. Jones-Riley delivered a perfectly placed cross into the box, where Wright rose above the defense and directed a powerful header into the back-left corner of the net, igniting celebrations throughout Fitzpatrick Stadium. Smoke rose from the Dirigo Union section as supporters jumped, waved flags, and sang long after the ball crossed the line.

Just three minutes later, Hearts struck again.

A quick attacking sequence down the right side ended with Wright driving forward before sending a cross into the center of the box, where Georgallides met it with a perfectly placed header to extend Portland's lead to 3-1 in the 60th minute.

"The willingness to get in the box, get in behind people, and not play in front of people, that was the difference," said Murphy. "We had that threat all night with runs in behind, and I thought it was really good. We needed it."

The relentless attacking pressure continued.

In the 71st minute, Aboubacar Camara added a fourth. After receiving the ball in the attacking third, Camara dribbled into the penalty area, calmly rounded the onrushing goalkeeper, and finished into an open net to put Hearts firmly in control at 4-1. As the sun began to set over Fitzpatrick Stadium, the celebration only added to what had already become a memorable summer night in Portland.

"We all knew last week wasn't good enough for everybody," said Camara. "So we said we had to come out and give everything we've got. And if we give everything we've got on the field, the result will take care of itself. I'm really happy we got the result we needed."

While the attack grabbed headlines, Portland's defensive effort remained equally important. Morse delivered another strong performance between the posts, making several key saves throughout the match, including a pair of important second-half stops to deny Richmond any chance of mounting a comeback.

Even with a three-goal advantage, Hearts continued pushing forward until the final whistle.

Deep into stoppage time, Portland found one final reward. Following a corner kick in the closing moments, Camara found space in front of goal and poked home his second goal of the evening, capping off a dominant attacking display and sending the home supporters into one final frenzy.

"We wanted to reward all of the people that came to see us," said Georgallides. "We felt like we let a lot of people down. We took that personally, but we didn't let it affect us. We kind of combined short-term memory as well as the fight that we wanted to show today, and I think we've shown that to be a good formula for success."

The victory showcased one of Portland's most complete attacking performances of the season. Hearts consistently created chances through quick passing combinations, dangerous crosses, and aggressive movement in the final third, turning sustained pressure into five goals on the night.

"I think we were in a fragile place, and I don't think we're out of it yet, but we stopped looking at what could go wrong and started focusing on just doing every little thing right," said Coach Bobby Murphy. "If you do that, the moments take care of themselves."

For Portland, the performance felt like more than just three points. It was a statement response, a display of growing chemistry, and a reminder of the attacking potential this group possesses when firing on all cylinders.

With the win, Hearts continue to build momentum as the regular season enters its summer stretch.

Up Next: Portland faces FC Naples on the road in Florida on July 3rd.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026

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