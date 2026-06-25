Sharks Extend Unbeaten Run to Four with Scoreless Draw against AV Alta FC

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC battled AV Alta FC to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, extending the Sharks' unbeaten run to four consecutive league matches while handing the visitors their ninth straight match without defeat.

Although AV Alta entered the contest on one of the league's best runs of form and controlled possession for much of the evening, Corpus Christi created the more dangerous scoring opportunities throughout the match, forcing Alta goalkeeper Denzil Smith into multiple saves while goalkeeper James Talbot earned his third clean sheet of the season.

Corpus Christi continued to attack through the flanks as Jack Keaney delivered a dangerous ball into the six-yard box in the 14th minute. After Smith recovered to punch the initial chance away, Sam Roscoe collected the loose ball but fired his attempt just over the crossbar.

AV Alta maintained the majority of possession through the opening half, but the Sharks consistently looked more dangerous whenever they entered the attacking third. It was a trend that did not go unnoticed by assistant coach Manny Iwabuchi.

"I thought we showed that we had the better chances in the game, we should have buried them-we didn't," Iwabuchi said. "But for us to put in a result and to be in control of those moments, that's all we asked the boys to do. We just got to be better at putting the chances away, and we keep moving forward, but we're still trending."

Nacho Abeal once again served as the catalyst for most of Corpus Christi's attack, repeatedly finding space down the right wing and creating quality chances for his teammates.

Corpus Christi nearly broke through in the 35th minute when Abeal delivered a perfectly weighted cross into the middle of the penalty area. Blake Bowen found himself with a clear look at goal, but his effort drifted just inches wide of the right post.

AV Alta generated its best opportunity in the 39th minute, but Talbot rose to the occasion with two outstanding back-to-back saves after charging off his line to deny the visitors from close range.

During stoppage time, the Sharks kept Denzil Smith under heavy pressure with three consecutive corner kicks. Midfielder Bubu Medina came closest to finding the opener, only to see his header denied by Smith's diving punch.

The teams entered halftime scoreless, though the Sharks held advantages in shots (5-4), shots inside the box (4-1), shots on target (3-2), and corner kicks (4-0).

The Corpus Christi defensive unit controlled much of the narrative of the second half, with Talbot recording three saves in order to preserve his clean sheet, and Jack Keaney and Sam Roscoe both combining for 11 clearances on the night in a disciplined defensive performance.

"Always happy to keep a clean sheet," said Talbot after the match. "But I thought we were good tonight. You know, we're unfortunate to not get the three points. I think on another night we win two or three, but it's good. It starts from the front, and I thought the boys worked really hard.

Both teams traded possession through the midfield over the closing stages, but neither side could produce the decisive finish.

The final whistle rewarded a point for both clubs, extending two of the longest active unbeaten streaks in USL League One.

Forward Jake Keegan finished with a team-high five shot attempts, including three on target, building on the momentum from his two-goal performance against Sarasota Paradise the previous weekend. While disappointed not to come away with all three points, Keegan believed the Sharks showed they could compete with one of the league's hottest teams.

"I think it was a good performance tonight," said Keegan. "It's one of those games we were riding high on, obviously on a three game winning streak at home. I think we can take a lot from the performance. AV Alta is a very good team.. they're still on a nine game unbeaten streak, but this point was not a win tonight."

The draw caps an impressive month of June for the Sharks, who posted three wins and one draw while continuing their climb up the USL League One standings.

Coming Up:

Corpus Christi FC travels to Matthews, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 1st to face off with Charlotte Independence at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

The Sharks next home match will be Saturday, July 4th hosting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Notable:

The Sharks remain unbeaten in their last four league matches, posting two draws and three victories

James Talbot recorded his third clean sheet this season

Entering the match, three Sharks were selected for the Week 16 USL League One Team of the Week: Nacho Abeal, Jake Keegan, and V Kwakwa

Yellow Cards: Keegan (1), Kwakwa (1)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC AV ALTA FC

13 SHOTS 8

5 SHOTS ON TARGET 3

3 SAVES 4

20 FOULS 13

5 CORNERS WON 2

2 YELLOW CARDS 3

0 RED CARDS 0

Story written by Nate Martinez, Corpus Christi FC Communications Contributor







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.