Hearts of Pine Host Monument Square Soccer Doubleheader Friday

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine will bring soccer to the heart of the city this Friday with a Monument Square doubleheader watch party, giving fans the chance to gather downtown for an afternoon and evening of soccer, community, and summer in Maine.

The event is part of Hearts of Pine's Maine Soccer Summer series, presented by Bank of America, a lineup of free community events celebrating the game at every level, from the international stage to Maine's own professional club.

Friday's doubleheader will begin with the U.S. Men's National Team match against Australia at 3:00 p.m., followed by Hearts of Pine's road match against Westchester SC at 7:00 p.m. Fans are invited to stop by for either match, or stay for both as Monument Square turns into a downtown soccer hub.

The Monument Square event will include a beer garden, food trucks, merchandise, and a festive downtown atmosphere designed to bring fans together during one of the biggest soccer summers in recent memory. The event is free and open to the public.

"Maine is the best place to watch soccer, and Friday is another chance to prove it," said Hearts Vice President of Fan Experience, Hannah Sirois. "Whether you can come for the USA match, the Hearts match, or both, Monument Square is going to be a place for people to gather to celebrate the game."

For those who cannot make it in time for the afternoon USA match, the party will still be going strong for Hearts' evening kickoff. The club will be on site throughout the event, with supporters gathering to cheer on Hearts as they look to respond on the road and continue building through the 2026 USL League One season.

Bank of America's support of Maine Soccer Summer is helping make these free community events possible, creating more opportunities for people across Portland to experience the game together. The partnership reflects a shared belief that soccer can be a gathering point for communities, from downtown watch parties to neighborhood fields.

The Maine Soccer Summer series will continue later this summer with Footy Fest at Kennedy Park on Sunday, July 19. The free community event will feature pickup soccer, kids' activities, food trucks, music, and a chance for players and families of all ages to celebrate the game in one of Portland's most vibrant soccer communities.

To commemorate the special events taking place throughout Maine Soccer Summer, Hearts of Pine is also offering fans 10% off all Lighthouse Kits starting today through July 4.

The watch party continues a remarkable soccer summer in Maine, where the energy around the game keeps growing from Fitzy to downtown Portland. On Friday, supporters will help bring the feel of a Hearts matchday into the center of the city, turning Monument Square into a gathering place for fans to watch, cheer, and be part of it together.

Event Details

What: Monument Square Soccer Doubleheader

When: Friday, June 19

Where: Monument Square, Portland

Matches: USA vs. Australia at 3:00 p.m.; Hearts of Pine at Westchester SC at 7:00 p.m.

Admission: Free and open to the public

Maine Soccer Summer Upcoming Event

What: Footy Fest

When: Sunday, July 19

Where: Kennedy Park, Portland

Details: Pickup soccer, kids' activities, food trucks, music, and community programming

Admission: Free and open to the public

Fans are encouraged to bring friends, wear Hearts gear, and join the club downtown as Portland continues to show why Maine has become one of the best soccer communities in the country.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 19, 2026

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