Greenville Acquires Larsen on Loan from Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville has acquired forward Birgham Larsen on loan from Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for the remainder of the 2026 season. The Oslo, Norway native arrives with an impressive collegiate resume that includes two American Athletic Conference championships and multiple conference honors.

Larsen spent the past three seasons at Charlotte, helping the 49ers win back-to-back AAC titles and reach consecutive NCAA Tournaments. In 2024, he scored the overtime game-winner in the AAC Championship against Florida International, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. He finished the season with four goals and two assists.

A Second Team All-AAC selection in 2023, Larsen recorded five goals and five assists while leading Charlotte with 15 points. He also earned AAC Offensive Player of the Week honors and was named to the AAC All-Tournament Team.

Before joining Charlotte, Larsen starred at Winthrop University, scoring 11 goals as a freshman to earn Big South Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big South honors.

Larsen brings a proven scoring touch and physical presence after totaling 24 goals and nine assists across his collegiate career.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 19, 2026

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