Javier Armas, Fort Wayne Football Club Meet with Girl Scouts and Help to Grow the Beautiful Game

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club player Javier Armas and members of the club's front office had the honor of attending a Camp McMillen event, put on by the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, on June 12.

Fort Wayne Football Club is passionate about engaging with members of the Northeast Indiana community, particularly youngsters, and this was an opportunity to grow the beautiful game of soccer and demonstrate that we're positive role models.

The event started with a question-and-answer session, during which Armas spoke about soccer and his journey to becoming a professional athlete. There was also a fun debate about who's better: Messi or Ronaldo? Armas ran the kids through some passing and shooting drills, drawing many smiles from the girls who were excited to learn from one of USL League One's top players.

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently passed a huge milestone: 100 years in the region.

Candace Studebaker, the Girls Experience Manager for this Girls Scout chapter, was ecstatic the girls were able to meet a professional player.

"It was fantastic getting to share this experience with the club," Studebaker said, adding that it helps boost the girl's confidence to have one-on-one time with Armas.

The Fort Wayne FC visit perfectly aligned with the theme of the camp that week: "Around the World." The goal was to have the girls learn about different countries and cultures.

"With the World Cup being this year, it is important for the girls to learn how different countries can come together," Studebaker said.

Armas was accompanied by Fort Wayne FC Director of Corporate Partnerships Garrett Martz, Group Tickets & Experiences Representative Ashli McCombs, Team Administrator & Player Care Officer Rene Sanchez, and Communications Assistant Matt Burkle.

Armas said he is passionate about the Fort Wayne community and attending events such as these.

"It means everything to be here," Armas said. "That's who we play for."

The Fort Wayne midfielder hopes the girls remember that there is always time for fun, no matter what you do for your career.

"It's not always about being professional. It's more important to have fun and to respect and love one another," Armas said.

To end the event, Armas signed posters and took pictures with the girl scouts. One could easily see the excitement brewing in the kids' faces, ready to meet a role model.

Armas was asked what his favorite Girl Scout cookie is and said: "Anything with chocolate on it."







United Soccer League One Stories from June 19, 2026

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