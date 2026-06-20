Hearts Look to Regroup After Road Match at Westchester

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Portland Hearts of Pine fell 5-1 to Westchester SC on Friday night in USL League One play.

Hearts opened the match with a strong share of possession and looked settled in the early stages, but Westchester took the lead in the 27th minute when Conor McGlynn finished from a corner-kick sequence.

McGlynn added a second from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, sending the home side into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

Westchester extended its lead early in the second half through Jonathan Jimenez before Miguel Diaz added a fourth in the 72nd minute. Jimenez scored again late in the match to complete the scoring for the hosts.

Hearts made a series of changes in the 71st minute, with Tyler Huck, Diogo Barbosa, Mo Mohamed, and Konstantinos Georgallides entering the match as Portland looked to find a way back into the contest.

Portland continued to push through the final whistle and found a late reward in stoppage time. Ollie Wright played a ball into Aboubacar Camara inside the box, where Camara worked his way past his defender before turning and finishing into the corner for his third goal of the season. The 90+3' strike was Hearts' lone goal of the night and gave the traveling side a positive moment to carry forward.

It was a difficult night on the road, but Hearts will look to regroup and respond as the club moves through a demanding stretch of the USL League One season.

Supporters back in Portland gathered for the club's Monument Square watch party, continuing to show up for Hearts from afar on a night when the result did not go our way.

Final: Westchester SC 5, Portland Hearts of Pine 1

Next Up: Hearts return home to Fitzy to take on Richmond Kickers Wednesday at 7:00pm.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

Hearts Look to Regroup After Road Match at Westchester - Portland Hearts of Pine

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