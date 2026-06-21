Forward Madison FC Dominate in 3-1 Victory over New York Cosmos

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC turned a slow start into a statement victory, defeating the New York Cosmos in a 3-1 win at Breese Stevens Field. The opening minutes saw Madison pinned back in its defensive third, with NYC applying early pressure. The 'Mingos struggled to find rhythm, especially after a strong breakaway and finish by Annor that was called offsides. Harms played a crucial role in keeping the match scoreless in the beginning minutes, with multiple critical saves.

Madison found their connection midway through the half. In the 25th minute, Ryan Carmichael broke the deadlock, finishing off a well-worked corner from Roman Torres. Just three minutes later, Torres capped off a dominant spell of possession with a goal of his own, doubling the lead and igniting the home crowd. Though New York threatened late in the half, Forward Madison's backline held firm, sending the Flamingos into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

Forward Madison wasted no time in the second half. In the 49th minute, Castro capitalized on a goalkeeper error to make the score 3-0. From there, the Flamingos controlled the tempo, generating chances through Annor, Carmichael, and N'Goubou, while continuing to frustrate Cosmos' attack. Toure anchored a standout defensive performance, highlighted by a crucial block in the 71st minute to deny a clear scoring opportunity. NYC managed to pull one back in the 75th minute, but the 'Mingos quickly regained control. Late chances from Karamoko and N'Goubou nearly added to the Madison tally, but ultimately the 'Gos secured a 3-1 win at the final whistle.

"I think there are still a couple of things we need to improve on, but this is a great start," said Forward Madison FC midfielder, Roman Torres. "We did well with the volume of games we have had this week, so I'm happy with the results."

"We let [NYC] off the hook last time and it was time for payback, and I think we handled it really well," said Forward Madison FC Assistant Coach, Patrick Nyarko.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD (25') - R. Carmichael 2-0 MAD (28') - Torres 3-0 MAD (49') - Castro 3-1 NYC (75') - Guenzatti

Disciplinary Summary

(17') MAD K. Carmichael - Yellow Card (38') MAD Toure - Yellow Card (56') MAD Castro - Yellow Card (73') NYC Spengler - Yellow Card (85') MAD Karamoko - Yellow Card (85') NYC Chavez - Yellow Card

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy (72' N'goubou), #6 Kanyane (58' Segbers), #9 R. Carmichael, (72' Karamoko), #12 Torres (58' Shannon), #14 Annor (72' Machasen), #16 Castro, #17 Gebhard (40' Bolma), #20 K. Carmichael, #23 Munjoma, #33 Toure

SUBS: Manske, Flores

NYC: #1 Chan, #2 Morabito (46' Galazzini), #5 Cabrera, #6 Holt, #8 Spengler (77' Milovanov), #13 Guenzatti, #16 Mason (46' Zielonka), #19 Jawneh, #20 Mendonca, #25 Chavez, #33 Sideol (77' Puentes)

SUBS: Garcia, Noecker, Materazzi

Next Match

Forward Madison FC will continue its 2026 campaign on the road on Wednesday, July 1, to take on Spokane Velocity FC. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM, and the 'Mingos are aiming to bring home three points. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets, or by shopping at the team's Merch Store!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.