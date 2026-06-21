Ownby Debuts as Interim Head Coach, Kickers Endure 2-0 Loss

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers endured a 2-0 loss to Fort Wayne in their return home on Saturday night at City Stadium. The Kickers saw several opportunities across the contest, but were ultimately unable to convert in the defeat.

Richmond recorded 20 crosses won and a game-high 15 shots, generating numerous chances throughout the evening. While offensive chances were frequent and possession strong, the Kickers were unable to find a clinical finish in the final third. Fort Wayne's goals in the 17th and 39th minutes proved to be the difference.

Fort Wayne was led by Jack Thomas and Taig Healy, who notched a score and an assist each in the contest.

Breaking Down The Action

Saturday's matchup was a back-and-forth battle early as both teams exchanged momentum in the opening minutes.

Jack Thomas put Fort Wayne FC on the board in the 17th minute, giving the opposing team the lead, 1-0.

Josh Kirkland took the field for Lucca Dourado in the 23rd minute.

Hayden Anderson applied pressure with a shot outside the box in the 34th minute, but it ultimately sailed wide left.

Fort Wayne FC added to their lead in the 39th minute, as Taig Healy converted an assist from Jack Thomas to take a 2-0 lead.

A set piece from Nils Seufert was cleared in the 43rd minute.

Five minutes of stoppage time were added to the end of the first half.

The halftime whistle blew with the score 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Owen O'Malley replaced Darwin Espinal at the start of the second half.

Captain Dakota Barnathan sent a scorching shot from outside the box in the 48th minute, but the ball escaped left off a deflection.

The ensuing corner was left unconverted by the Kickers in the 48th minute.

A Fort Wayne FC shot was corralled by goalkeeper Yann Fillion in the 52nd minute.

An approach by Kirkland failed to find the back of the net in the 60th minute.

On the other end, Fillion made a leaping save in the 60th minute, squandering Fort Wayne FC momentum.

Austin Amer picked up a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Tyler Freeman and Mujeeb Murano replaced Daniel Moore and Austin Amer respectively in the 71st minute.

A valiant attempt from Kirkland in the 73rd minute was saved by Fort Wayne FC.

Beckett Howell replaced Hayden Anderson in the 83rd minute.

Three minutes of stoppage time were added to the second half.

The Kickers fell to Fort Wayne FC, 0-2.

Notable Numbers

1: Saturday's contest against Fort Wayne FC marked Brian Ownby's first game at the helm as interim head coach.

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last ten matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 61 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

12: Saturday marked Richmond's 12th USL1 regular season game of the season and fifth on the road.

15: The Kickers recorded a game-high 15 shots and five shots on target.

18: Saturday marked Richmond's 18th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

46: Fillion currently has 46 saves on the year.

54: Richmond had more of the ball, recording 54.6% possession.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 0-1-0 record against Fort Wayne FC all-time.

The Richmond Kickers will face Fort Wayne FC twice in the 2026 season. The second of two matchups will be hosted at City Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Up Next

Richmond will be back on the road after their home visit as they face Portland Hearts of Pine on Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

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