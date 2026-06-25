Kirkland Scores Early, But Richmond Cannot Hold on in Midweek Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers endured a 5-1 loss against Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Wednesday evening. While the Kickers entered the halftime break knotted at 1-1 with the opposing side, Richmond failed to capitalize on key opportunities in the second half.

Josh Kirkland posted Richmond's lone goal of the evening, receiving a ball from Nils Seufert past midfield and muscling through two Portland defenders for the opportunity. The Richmond native's 25th-minute strike was his third goal in USL1 competition this season.

Portland was led by Aboubacar Camara, who posted a brace in the contest.

Breaking Down The Action

The Kickers and Hearts of Pine exchanged momentum in the opening minutes of Wednesday's game, as the Kickers stopped two crosses in the 5th minute.

Fillion made his first of five saves in the contest in the 7th minute, smothering a Portland cross from the left side.

Nils Seufert took the first shot of the evening in the 10th minute, but it was corralled by the Portland goalkeeper.

Fillion came out of the box to corral a shot chipped into the box in the 13th minute.

Portland opened the scoring in the 19th minute on Wednesday, as Diego Gonzalez sent a header into the back-right corner of the net.

Richmond responded mightily as Josh Kirkland defeated two Portland defenders for a goal in the 25th minute, tying the game, 1-1.

Kirkland looked to continue his momentum in the 28th minute, but the Portland defense stifled the chance.

Fillion asserted his presence with a save in the 33rd minute and by corralling two errant attempts in the 29th and 35th minutes.

Portland threatened to take a lead into the second half in the 44th minute, but a strong showing from the Kickers defense stymied the chance.

Three minutes of stoppage time were added to the first half.

After another late stop, Richmond entered the break tied with Portland, 1-1.

Both teams elected to stay with their starting lineups at the start of the second half.

Richmond claimed the early momentum, fielding opportunities in the 47th, 48th and 54th minutes.

Portland took the lead, 2-1, from a header by Ollie Wright in the 57th minute.

Hearts of Pine found the back of the net in the 60th minute as Konstantinos Georgallides' shot found the back of the net, giving the team a 3-1 lead.

Tyler Freeman took Owen O'Malley's spot on the field in the 63rd minute.

Mujeeb Murana looked to stifle Portland's momentum with a header in the 68th minute, but it sailed just over the crossbar.

Portland extended the lead, 4-1, after Aboubacar Camara converted in the 70th minute.

Landon Johnson and Dakota Barnathan came in for Josh Kirkland and Nils Seufert in the 71st minute.

Fillion notched a strong save from inside the box in the 76th minute.

Daniel Moore joined the contest for Hayden Anderson in the 81st minute.

Four minutes of stoppage time were added to the end of the second half.

Camara notched his second goal of the match in stoppage time, giving Portland a 5-1 lead.

The game concluded as Portland took the victory, 5-1.

Notable Numbers

1: Wednesday marked Sean Vinberg's first match against his former club after joining the Kickers from Portland this summer.

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last ten matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 65 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

13: Saturday marked Richmond's 13th USL1 regular season game of the season and sixth on the road.

19: Saturday marked Richmond's 19th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

51: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 51 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 0-2-1 record against Portland Hearts of Pine all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on Sept. 17, 2025, with Portland taking a 5-2 win at City Stadium.

The Kickers will face the Maine-based side twice in the 2026 season, the second being on Aug. 22, 2026 at City Stadium.

Up Next

Richmond makes its way back to City Stadium hosting Sarasota Paradise for a holiday weekend clash on Friday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for Red, White and Roo today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026

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