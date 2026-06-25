Triumph Fall 1-0 to Charlotte in PRINX Tires USL Cup Clash

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Greenville Triumph SC fell 1-0 to Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night in the fourth round of the PRINX Tires USL Cup. The match marked the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

The contest was a tightly contested affair with both sides battling for control throughout the evening. Charlotte generated several early opportunities, while Greenville remained organized defensively to keep the match scoreless.

Charlotte recorded a dangerous shot on target in the 32nd minute, but Greenville held firm and entered halftime level at 0-0.

Greenville looked to create chances in the second half, including a free kick opportunity from Devin Boyce in the 55th minute. As the match wore on, the intensity increased with both teams searching for the breakthrough goal.

A pivotal moment came in the 75th minute when Evan Lee made a goal-line clearance to preserve the deadlock and keep the score level. Just two minutes later, Charlotte found the decisive goal, scoring in the 77th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Greenville pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but Charlotte maintained its advantage through the final whistle to secure the victory.

The Triumph now turn their attention back to USL League One play and will travel to New Jersey on July 4 to take on the New York Cosmos.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026

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