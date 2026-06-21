Late Goals Lift AV Alta Past Greenville Triumph

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC suffered a late setback on Saturday night at GE Vernova Park, falling 2-1 to AV Alta FC after conceding two second-half goals.

Backed by a loud and energetic home crowd, Greenville looked determined to secure another victory in front of its supporters. The night also marked a significant milestone for Brigham Larsen, who made his first start for the Triumph and the first professional start of his career.

"It was super fun. Obviously, I just came this Wednesday, so it's been a short turnaround for me, but the guys have taken me in super well," Larsen said. "It was exciting to get to play with the guys already, and knowing there's more to come is super exciting for sure."

Anthony Patti received a yellow card in the third minute, setting the tone for a match that featured several tense moments. The Triumph bench was also shown a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

AV Alta created an early opportunity in the 27th minute, but goalkeeper Seth Torman came up with a strong save to keep the match scoreless.

Greenville broke through in the 38th minute. Following a free kick opportunity just outside the penalty area moments earlier, Anthony Patti delivered the assist to Brandon Fricke, who found the back of the net for his second goal of the season to give the Triumph a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

The visitors pushed for an equalizer late in the first half stoppage time. In the 48th minute, AV Alta earned a free kick outside the 18-yard box following a foul by Fricke, but Torman produced another impressive save to preserve Greenville's advantage.

Defensively, Greenville received another key contribution in the 67th minute when Patrick Seagrist made a crucial goal-saving play to deny AV Alta.

Head Coach Dave Dixon turned to his bench in the 69th minute, bringing on Jason Bouregy and Lucas Meek for Devin Boyce and Seagrist. Connor Evans was shown a yellow card in the 66th minute as the intensity of the match continued to rise.

AV Alta eventually found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute, leveling the score at 1-1. The visitors continued to apply pressure and struck again in the 87th minute to take a 2-1 lead.

In the final moments of the match, Head Coach Dave Dixon was shown a red card and dismissed from the technical area.

Despite a strong first-half performance and several key saves from Torman, the Triumph were unable to hold off AV Alta's late surge as the visitors claimed a 2-1 victory.

Greenville will look to bounce back in its next match as they travel to Charlotte to take in the Independence for the USL Prinx Tires Cup, while they return home to GE Vernova Park on July 8th as they take on Sarasota Paradise.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

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