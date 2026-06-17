Richmond Kickers Reveal RVA Wildlife Kit

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - As their 34th consecutive season continues, the Richmond Kickers are excited to announce the RVA Wildlife Kit.

There is no better animal that represents RVA's wildlife quite like the Virginia opossum. The opossum has been elevated to a Richmond icon for its personified range - affectionate and adorable, playful and weird, and fierce and feral. An elusive creature of urban wildlife, Richmonder's love for the marsupial runs deep.

The RVA Wildlife design abstracts the marsupial's distinctive features, creating a kit that celebrates Richmond's love for the opossum. In addition to standing out on the pitch, Its tonal color palette makes this kit easy to fit into any wardrobe rotation. The black, gray, white and pink color palette draws from the animal's distinctive look, while the printed heathered pattern is inspired by the opossum's textured fur coat. Additional details include pink piping down the seams of the torso - a subtle reference to the tail the opossum famously hangs from - and a creative nod to the opossum's pink nose through the collar's inset.

The RVA Wildlife Kit - which includes its namesake inscribed on the collar - provides fans enhanced creative control with a new customization opportunity: "Pick Your Opossum." Fans can choose from four illustrated opossum jocktags for their kit, adding an enhanced level of personal expression to each.

The Kickers' third and final kit for the 2026 season was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co.. Kocher is the Creative Director and founder of the Richmond-based soccer-specific creative agency and was also responsible for the Kickers' rebrand in 2025.

Through collaboration with Kocher and Hummel International's dedicated manufacturing, the Kickers continue to extend their creative roots through the city of Richmond through narrative-driven kit design.

The launch campaign for the RVA Wildlife kit was photographed by Jessica Stone Hendricks, who has served the club as a dedicated creative partner for over 10 years. City Stadium's east corridors were the backdrop for this gallery, capturing the grit and texture of this historic stadium as a visual representation of the opossum's diverse urban environment.

Through thoughtful design and a willingness to lean into Richmond's lovable weirdness, the Kickers bring one of their most creative kits to the pitch this summer.

Be the first to get the RVA Wildlife Kit, shop on matchday or online at shoprichmondsoccer.com starting Tuesday, June 16 at 12 p.m. The RVA Wildlife Kit will debut on June 20 as the Richmond Kickers take on Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium! Get your tickets today at richmondkickers.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2026

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