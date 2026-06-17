Velocity FC VP of Soccer Operations Carrie Taylor to Host Talent ID Course in Partnership with United Soccer Coaches on July 25th

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC is pleased to announce that its Vice President of Soccer Operations, Carrie Taylor, will be teaching a special topics course about talent identification for coaches on July 25 at ONE Spokane Stadium. All who participate will attend Velocity FC's home match against Westchester SC that night as part of the course.

Coaches who attend the course will receive education on various topics about talent ID in soccer, including:

Â How to identify future potential vs. current performance

Â Strategies to remove unconscious bias from player evaluation processes

Â Conversations about what current coaching systems are missing

Â Attend a professional match and analyze talent in real time

The course will be split into two days, with in-person instruction and live match observation on July 25 and an online review meeting on August 1. Both sessions begin at 12PM PT and end at 2 PM and will be taught by Taylor and Dave Simeone, Director of Education Programs for United Soccer Coaches.

Taylor has extensive experience in both coaching and education. She holds a U.S. Soccer A License, U.S. Soccer National Youth License, a Director of Coaching Certificate from NSCAA, and a U.S. Soccer Federation Talent Scout License.

You must be at least 18 years old to attend the course, which is $100 for United Soccer Coach members and $125 for non-members.

Coaches will be responsible for their own meals and lodging throughout the duration of the course. Please do not make any travel arrangements until you receive written notice from the United Soccer Coaches National Office that the course has reached minimum numbers. You will be notified a week prior.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2026

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