Velocity FC Falls to AV Alta FC on the Road After Conceding a Late Second-Half Goal

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







ANTELOPE VALLEY, CA - On a clear night in California, Spokane Velocity FC fell short against AV Alta FC 1-0 after conceding a goal in the 79th minute. Spokane remained in fourth place in League One standings with the loss, while AV Alta FC rose to fifth place.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman reflected on the loss and what Antelope Valley did well on Saturday.

"We expected AV Alta to have a lot of the ball. We could have and should have been a lot more efficient and cleaner in moments but it didn't happen in transition or in the 18 yard box where it matter," said Veidman. "AV Alta got a moment and took it."

Alta FC put pressure on Spokane's defense early, with a shot by forward Adam Aouimach in the 14th minute outside the box forcing a diving save from Velocity FC goalkeeper Sean Lewis. Three minutes later, AV midfielder Cesar Bahena took a distanced shot outside the penalty area that Lewis corralled easily.

Offense was difficult to come by for Spokane in the first half, with the Lads getting four of their seven shots blocked by Antelope Valley's backline. Velocity FC midfielder Luis Gil had a good look in the 34th minute, firing a right footed goal just outside the box that was blocked.

Antelope Valley had an equally difficult time on offense, taking six shots in the first half and getting two on goal, with Lewis's two saves in the first 20 minutes effectively keeping the match scoreless into halftime.

Spokane forward Medgy Alexandre had a solid scoring chance to begin the second half, hammering a shot off the left side of the box in the 54th minute that sailed wide right. The opportunity began with a through ball by Shavon John-Brown, who leads the team in goals this season with three.

Alta FC found the back of the net in the 79th minute when forward Collin Anderson scored a point blank goal to give his side a 1-0 lead. Jerry Desdunes fired the initial shot inside the box, with Spokane defender Nick Spielman deflecting it before Anderson rebounded it in for a score.

Spielman spoke on the difficulties Spokane faced offensively against AV Alta FC, who have won five of their last six matches.

"It was difficult to find space in the middle because of how compact they were in there," said Spielman. "They did a good job throwing their bodies around to preserve their cleean sheet."

Spokane nearly scored an equalizer two minutes later, with John-Brown rebounding a missed shot yards away from the net, knocking in a goal before he was called offsides, erasing the score. Velocity FC forward Marky Hernández had a golden chance to equalize in the 86th minute, taking a shot just outside the box that missed inches to the right.

Velocity FC defender Simon Fitch reflected on the match and what needs to be done in the future to earn wins on the road.

"Collectively, we needed to be sharper on the ball," said Fitch. "With that said, we had chances that we have to convert if we expect to go on the road and win in difficult environments."

Spokane midfielder Nil Vinyals took a corner kick in the 90th minute that served as one of their last chances to equalize, with the set piece coming up empty. The match was Spokane's second consecutive regular-season loss, who remain winless on the road this season.

Coach Veidman spoke on what's next as the team prepares to return home for a big match next Saturday against One Knoxville SC.

"Each game is a lesson learnt, win or lose," said Veidman. "We push together and get to work so we are ready for a big game at home next week versus Knoxville."

Following Saturday's road loss, Velocity FC will return home for a match against the defending League One champions, One Knoxville SC on June 20, with kickoff set for 6 PM PT. This is a rematch of the 2025 League One Finals and you will not want to miss it, so secure your tickets now at secure your tickets now and support the lads as they look to stay undefeated at home in 2026!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2026

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