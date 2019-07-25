Lucky Strikes Help T-Bones Smoke the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The T-Bones (31-30) pitching staff was on fire Thursday night as Kansas City took the second game of the three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries (29-34), thanks to a combined 17 strikeouts, a season high for the T-Bones.

Jose Mesa Jr. started off strong, striking out the first Canaries batter, Brett Vertigan, looking to avoid another T-Bones first inning fiasco. But danger brewed as two runners got on board, but Mesa managed to dodge any damage, keeping the birds in the cage.

In the top of the second inning, Casey Gillaspie hit solo shot to left off Alex Boshers, his eighth home run on the year, giving the T-Bones an early lead, 1-0.

The middle innings were nothing short of a fireworks show of strikeouts by Jose Mesa Jr, who continued to throw strike after strike after strike, 13 total, keeping the birds off of the scoreboard.

In the seventh inning, Gillaspie got a double, followed by a stolen base that brought him to 3rd. Correa's deep drive sac fly brought Gillaspie home, buying the insurance and making it 2-0, KC.

Brian Ellington took over for Mesa Jr after six innings and kept the T-Bones advantage, throwing strikeouts as well.

On the night, the T-Bones left four men on base, struggling once again to bring players home, making the pitching the driving force of the game.

In the 9th, again it was Casey Gillaspie who hit a 2-run home run, driving in Nava who reached first on a walk by Boshers, making the score 4-0, KC. Gillaspie becomes the first T-Bone to have a multi-homerun ballgame this season.

Carlos Diaz came in to shut the cage door on the Canaries, but it looked dicey for the T-Bones as he walked two runners and allowed two hits. With Canaries on every bag, Diaz calmed the rocky start and shut the door on the Canaries, 4-0, getting win 998 for Joe Calfapietra, Mesa Jr. (1-0) gets the win for the T-Bones, and Alex Boshers of Sioux Falls drops to 4-3.

KC will return for the rubber match game of the series on Friday, July 26 at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tommy Collier (6-4, 3.97) will start for the T-Bones, and RHP Ryan Froom (0-2, 6.23) will get the nod for the Canaries.

T-Bones Broadcast Network.

