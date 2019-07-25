Milkmen Start Second Half with Win over Dogs

The four members of the All-Star Team landed in Chicago at 10:00 am with no place to go, so they used Uber to get to Impact Field, home of the Chicago Dogs. They slept in the locker room and waited for the Bus to arrive from Milwaukee carrying the rest of the club. Everyone was happy to see each other and stories about our All-Stars experiences kept everyone amused.

Kurt Heyer started the game with the Chicago Dogs and for the second consecutive start, he kept the team in the game. He pitched six (6) innings and left with the Dogs winning 3-0. The Milkmen started another late inning rally by scoring three (3) runs in the 7th inning and two runs in the 9th to take a lead of 5-3 into the 8th inning. Carlos Diaz pitched a scoreless seventh inning; Tanner Kiest threw a scoreless eighth and Myles Smith, fresh from the All Star Game, came in and secured a save.

The offense was a little non-existent during the first six innings. The Milkmen had chances to score early in the game but were unable to push anyone across home plate until the seventh. The offense was led by Manny Boscan, Dan Ward and Glen McClain each getting two hits while Boscan drove in three (3) runs and Adam Walker got a clutch single driving in two runs in the 8th inning.

The Dogs are leading the Northern Division, so needless to say, the Milkmen were very excited about the victory after the All-Star Break. This makes the second win in a row for the team. Both teams will meet again on Thursday at 6:05 pm.

