'Dogs Rally Falls Short against the 'Hawks

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Randolph Oduber had two doubles and two runs scored, but a late rally fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night.

Oduber slugged a pair of doubles and had his sixth three-hit game of the year, but the 'Dogs fell behind 5-0 through the first half of the game before scoring four unanswered runs in the 5th and 6th innings.

Tyler Moore drove in two with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the 5th inning. Forrestt Allday later added another run with an RBI single in the inning.

The 'Dogs got one more back in the 6th inning when Ivan Marin drove in a run with an RBI groundout.

Lincoln had two on after both Christian Ibarra and Allday walked with one out in the 9th. Curt Smith flew out to right field for the second out, and Josh Mazzola struckout to end the game.

Jake Hohensee allowed five runs over five innings in his third professional start, while RedHawks starter Tyler Pike allowed three runs over 4.1 innings in his first start since June 19th.

Austin Boyle worked around three hits with three strikeouts over two innings, and Austin Pettibone tossed two scoreless innings of his own.

