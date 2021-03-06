Luchuk powers Solar Bears to 5-2 win over Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk led the way with two goals and an assist to pace the Orlando Solar Bears (15-10-3-0) to their second straight victory of the week over the Florida Everblades (21-7-0-2), courtesy of 5-2 win on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

After Orlando fell behind 1-0 in the first period, Luchuk tied the score with a power-play goal from the right circle for his seventh of the season at 11:08.

Luchuk added his second of the night on a breakaway after receiving a stretch pass from Zack Andrusiak, beating Jake Hildebrand at 3:32 of the second period to put the Solar Bears up 2-1.

Luchuk then found Tristin Langan for the sophomore forward's sixth of the season at 5:57.

Blake Winiecki pulled Florida to within a goal of the Solar Bears at 14:35 of the third period, but Chris LeBlanc and Anthony Repaci added empty-net goals to seal the win.

Michael Lackey picked up his fifth win of the season with 37 saves on 39 shots against; Hildebrand took the loss going 29-of-32.

THREE STARS:

1) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

2) Michael Lackey - ORL

3) Tristin Langan - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is riding a 4-0-1-0 streak, its best stretch without a regulation loss this season

Luchuk's three-point night was his first of the season and extended his point streak to 10 games (5g-8a), the first Solar Bears player to record a double-digit point streak since Erik Bradford (10 games, 3g-7a; March 6-26, 2016); Luchuk is now tied for fourth in league scoring with 26 points (8g-18a)

Mark Auk assisted on Luchuk's first goal, extending the defenseman's point streak to five games (1g-6a)

Repaci's empty-net goal at 19:03 of the third period was the first goal of his pro career; he now has 1g-1a through his first two pro games

LeBlanc played in his 200th career game with the Solar Bears, becoming the first forward in team history to do so

Orlando is 15-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals and 11-0-0-0 when leading after the second period

The Solar Bears improved to 5-8-2-0 in the series with Florida

Lackey is now unbeaten in regulation in his last five outings, with a 3-0-2 record since Feb. 13; he has posted a 1.77 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage over that stretch

