Orlando Routs Florida

March 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-7-0-2) were handed their second loss in as many nights to the Orlando Solar Bears (15-10-3-0) by a margin of 5-2.

FIRST STAR: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - two goals, one assist

SECOND STAR: Michael Lackey (ORL) - 37 saves on 39 shots faced

THIRD STAR: Tristan Langan (ORL) - one goal, three shots

The Everblades came out of the gate firing with a lone effort goal by forward Joe Pendenza, tallying his eighth goal of the season for Florida (2:09). At the midway point of the first period, Everblades forward Blake Winiecki received a tripping penalty. Soon after Winiecki went to the sin bin, the Solar Bears were able to capitalize on the power play and tie the game 1-1 on a goal by Aaron Luchuk, assisted by Mark Auk and Chris LeBlanc (11:08).

The Solar Bears continued to have a strong offensive presence by scoring two more goals in the second period of play. Orlando took the lead with Luchuk's second goal of the match, assisted by second-year forward Zack Andrusiak (3:32). The insurance goal came from Orlando forward Tristan Langan and was assisted by Luchuk, with his third point of the night (5:57).

Entering the third period, the Everblades began to show signs of life by scoring their first goal since the first period. Winiecki brought Florida back to within one, when he sniped a shot to the top left corner (14:35).

In the end, Florida was unable to overcome its deficit. The Solar Bears sealed the game with two empty-net goals by LeBlanc (18:29) and Anthony Repaci (19:03).

The Everblades will look to bounce back as they face off against the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m. at the Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.