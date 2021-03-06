ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 6, 2021:
Florida:
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve [3/5]
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve [3/5]
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve
Add Stephen Harper, F activated from reserve
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Carlisle, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Calder Brooks, F activated from reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve
Add Tyson Empey, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Max Gottlieb, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve [3/5]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Rush, 9:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, March 6 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Look to Avenge Shutout - Florida Everblades
- 5-4 Thriller Hands Indy Second Overtime Loss of the Season - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita, March 5, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Greenville Takes First-Ever Meeting against Rush - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.