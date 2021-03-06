ECHL Transactions - March 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 6, 2021:

Florida:

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve [3/5]

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve [3/5]

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve

Add Stephen Harper, F activated from reserve

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Carlisle, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Calder Brooks, F activated from reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve

Add Tyson Empey, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Max Gottlieb, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve [3/5]

