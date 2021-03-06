Grizzlies Road Trip Ends in Wichita

March 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Wichita Thunder 4-3 on Saturday night as Peter Crinella scored the deciding goal with 4:53 left in regulation as the Grizzlies end the 6 game road trip.

Josh Dickinson got Utah on the board 12:23 into the game with a power play goal. Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play. Utah led 1-0, outshooting Wichita 13 to 7 in the first.

Thunder tied the game with a shorthanded goal by Beau Starrett 4:41 into the second. Grizzlies retook the lead as Miles Gendron scored 8 seconds into a power play. 52 seconds later Hunter Skinner gave Utah a 3-1 lead as he scored from a tricky angle for his 7th of the season. Thunder forward Anthony Beauregard scored with 1:58 left in the period. Both teams scored twice in the second period as Utah led 3-2.

Thunder tied the game 7:49 into the third period as Brayden Watts scored his 2nd of the year. Crinella gave the Thunder a lead on a rebound off a Starrett shot. Wichita outshot Utah 34 to 31. Utah goaltender Kevin Carr saved 30 of 34 and Wichita's Evan Weninger saved 28 of 31.

Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series against the Allen Americans on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and March 14th at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Peter Crinella (Wichita) - GWG. 4 shots.

2. Beau Starrett (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Brayden Watts (Wichita) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.