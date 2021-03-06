Blades Look to Avenge Shutout

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-6-0-2) look to avenge last night's 3-0 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears (14-10-3-0) this evening at Amway Center. Yesterday's affair marked the first time this season that the Everblades were shut out, and the loss snapped Florida's 12-game point streak.

With an Indy Fuel (21-6-2-0) overtime loss last night, Florida and Indy are now tied at the top of the league with .759 points-percentages. The Everblades lead the league with a +41 goal differential. Indy is the next closest mark at +26.

Tonight is the 15th meeting of the season between the Everblades and the Solar Bears. Despite last night's loss, Florida still holds a commanding 10-3-0-1 advantage in the series. Head Coach Brad Ralph is 43-15-3-2 against the Bears as the skipper for the Blades.

Captain John McCarron needs one more point to tie Ernie Hartlieb for fourth all-time in Everblades points (including playoffs). Hartlieb has 289 career points with Florida, while McCarron currently has 288.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

