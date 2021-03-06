Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, March 6 at 6:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays aim to secure their third win of the week when they host the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in what will be the teams' 10th meeting of the 2020-21 year. In game one on Wednesday, the Rays opened the month of March with a 2-1 shootout win over Jacksonville, their sixth straight contest that was decided in overtime. Then on Friday, SC got 40 saves from goaltender Hunter Shepard and used a 4-goal third period to come out with a 5-3 victory. The Rays have now secured standings points in seven straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in the ECHL this season. The run has vaulted them back into fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a points percentage of 0.571. In the two teams' previous nine contests this season, SC has won five while Jacksonville has come away with four victories. The Icemen rank fifth in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 86.5% of opponents' man-advantages. South Carolina averages the fourth-most shots on goal per game in the ECHL, putting 32.46 chances to the net per outing.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 25 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 10-12-1-2 (.460). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 22 points in 24 games on nine goals and 13 assists. His goal total leads the team while forwards Ara Nazarian and Pascal Aquin have seven tallies and Craig Martin has posted six. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 10 points in 19 games on two goals and eight helpers. Defensemen Kevin McKernan and Michael Kim are tied for the team lead in scoring among blueliners with seven assists apiece. In net, Kyle Keyser has played 15 games and has a goals-against average of 2.45 along with a save percentage at 0.918.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Fort Wayne, 3:05 p.m.

