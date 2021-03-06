Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Rush, 9:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits opened March on a high note, winning 8-5 over the Rapid City Rush last night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Tonight, both teams continue a three-game set with the Rabbits eyeing back-to-back victories.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-9-5-2) at Rapid City Rush (12-18-2-0)

March 6, 2021 | 9:05 PM | Game #30 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Referees: Andrew Wilk (24)

Linesmen: Sam Rankin (88), Cade Bloomenrader (91)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 8:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Swamp Rabbits posted three goals in the first period for the second consecutive game and charged to an 8-5 win over Rapid City last night. Massie opened the scoring at 2:36, and two power play goals followed before the stanza closed courtesy of Liam Pecararo and Karch Bachman. Rapid City countered with three goals in the second period, but markers by Shawn Cameron at 8:24 and Bachman's eighth of the season at 18:26 provided a 5-3 cushion after 40 minutes. Joey Haddad, Garrett Thompson and Max Zimmer all joined the scoring party in the final frame to help Greenville to the victory. Both teams finished the night 2-for-3 on the power play.

CRAZY EIGHT AGAIN:

For the second time in 10 games, the Rabbits have posted an eight spot against their opponent. On February 11 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville ran away with an 8-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. Last night, 14 different Swamp Rabbits earned at least one point and four enjoyed a multi-point evening. Karch Bachman's two tallies marked his second multi-goal game of the season in addition to his career-high nine shots on goal.

PURE POWER:

Greenville's power play has now scored in four consecutive games, the longest streak by the Rabbits special teams' unit this season. In their last four, the Bits man-advantage is 7-for-17 (41.2%) and has risen to fifth-best in the ECHL at a 17.6% conversion rate. Away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville's man-advantage is ranked third-best on the road at 12-for-56 (21.4%). As Greenville's power play has started to heat up, so too has power forward Liam Pecararo. Since returning from injury last weekend, Pecararo has scored in three consecutive games and has contributed a power play marker in back-to-back contests. Pecararo and Patrick Bajkov are tied for the team-lead in power play goals with three.

HUNDOS HIT:

The on-ice leadership committee for the Swamp Rabbits continues to provide a helping hand on the scoreboard. Captain Joey Haddad scored 27 seconds into the third period last night for his 200th professional goal in his 609th pro game. Haddad is only two assists shy from 100 in his ECHL career. Within the Premiere Double "A" hockey league, Haddad has posted 187 points (89 goals, 98 assists) in 256 ECHL games. Veteran Garrett Thompson also recorded a milestone last night scoring his 100th professional goal in his 397th pro game. After playing overseas the last two seasons, a two-time 20 goal scorer with the Fort Wayne Komets has posted 159 points (64 goals, 95 assists) in 192 career ECHL games.

RAU TALENT:

Rookie defenseman Alec Rauhauser is fresh off the best night in his young ECHL career. The first-year pro started the 2020-21 season playing in Slovakia and published 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 22 games. Last night, Rauhauser tallied three assists for his first career ECHL points. The 25-year-old who turns 26 tomorrow played four seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2016-2020. Collegiate teammates with fellow goaltender Ryan Bednard at Bowling Green, Rauhauser earned WCHA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019-20.

