Louisville City FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
00:00:00 - by Louisville City FC 00:00:32 - by Lexington SC 00:00:40 - Kick Off by Lexington 00:01:11 - Defensive act by Aiden McFadden 00:01:36 - Shot by Manny Perez 00:01:53 - Shot by Jansen Wilson 00:02:21 - Shot by Ray Serrano 00:02:32 - Shot by Jansen Wilson 00:03:08 - End Period by Louisville City FC 00:03:23 - Start Period by Louisville City FC 00:03:34 - Booking by Forster Ajago 00:04:06 - Shot by Ray Serrano 00:04:31 - Player in by Phillip Goodrum 00:04:47 - Shot by Aiden McFadden 00:04:56 - Pass by Taylor Davila 00:05:02 - Short Goal by Gael Gibert 00:05:18 - Cross by Taylor Davila 00:05:24 - Defensive act by Devon Williams 00:05:54 - Pass by Gaël Gibert 00:06:02 - Shot by Kieran Sargeant 00:06:19 - Goal by Phillip Goodrum 00:06:53 - Defensive act by Kyle Adams 00:07:14 - Shot by Jacob Greene 00:07:32 - End Match by Lexington
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2025
- Indy Eleven Academy Wins 3 National Championships - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Rio Hope-Gund - Rhode Island FC
- North Carolina FC Travels to Pittsburgh for Rematch of Week 1 Match Up - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. North Carolina FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Announce Week of Service in Honor of Military Appreciation Month - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hartford Athletic Announces Intent to Join USL W League in 2026 - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Lexington in Commonwealth Cup
- LouCity Signs Minutes Leader Totsch to New Contract
- Second-Half Blitz Propels LouCity to First USL Jägermeister Cup Win
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Richmond in the USL Jägermeister Cup
- LouCity, Lexington SC to Compete for Commonwealth Cup