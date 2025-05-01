Louisville City FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







00:00:00 - by Louisville City FC 00:00:32 - by Lexington SC 00:00:40 - Kick Off by Lexington 00:01:11 - Defensive act by Aiden McFadden 00:01:36 - Shot by Manny Perez 00:01:53 - Shot by Jansen Wilson 00:02:21 - Shot by Ray Serrano 00:02:32 - Shot by Jansen Wilson 00:03:08 - End Period by Louisville City FC 00:03:23 - Start Period by Louisville City FC 00:03:34 - Booking by Forster Ajago 00:04:06 - Shot by Ray Serrano 00:04:31 - Player in by Phillip Goodrum 00:04:47 - Shot by Aiden McFadden 00:04:56 - Pass by Taylor Davila 00:05:02 - Short Goal by Gael Gibert 00:05:18 - Cross by Taylor Davila 00:05:24 - Defensive act by Devon Williams 00:05:54 - Pass by Gaël Gibert 00:06:02 - Shot by Kieran Sargeant 00:06:19 - Goal by Phillip Goodrum 00:06:53 - Defensive act by Kyle Adams 00:07:14 - Shot by Jacob Greene 00:07:32 - End Match by Lexington

