LouCity Re-Signs Star Forward Ownby for 2025 Season

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC forward Brian Ownby

One of the USL Championship's most dynamic attackers will be back in purple this season.

Star forward Brian Ownby has re-signed with Louisville City FC for 2025, marking his eighth year with the team. Terms of Ownby's agreement are pending league and federation approval.

Sidelined by injury in 2024, Ownby nevertheless maintained his high perch in LouCity's record books, where he ranks first in career assists (37), third in career goals (32) and fifth in games (191) and minutes played (12,957).

"We're thrilled to be able to keep Brian here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "His commitment and dedication last year to both leadership as well as rehab was amazing to watch. Brian continues to have a major impact in our locker room, but I am also excited to see him back on the field doing what he loves. He is a versatile attacker for us, and I look forward to his contributions in 2025."

Ownby was set to captain LouCity in 2024 until a leg injury in City's preseason finale sidelined the winger for the year. The 34-year-old, however, has continued to look better with age, tallying 10 assists in 2021 and 9 goals in 2022 - both career-highs.

The University of Virginia graduate has played for LouCity since the club claimed its back-to-back USL Championship titles in 2017 and 2018. Amid his rehab, Ownby remained an influential voice in the locker room as the boys in purple raised their first Players' Shield in 2024.

"I'm excited to be back for my ninth season with the organization," Ownby said. "Last year did not go as planned for me individually, but it was a joy watching the team come together and the success they had on the field. I'm looking forward to helping and pushing toward a championship that this club and the fans deserve."

Ownby's return adds another marquee name to LouCity's 2025 squad, which will kick off a new season this March. Season, group and premium tickets are available now at LouCity.com. Fans can also call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to reach a ticket representative.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Issac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Brian Ownby, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Niall McCabe, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Wes Charpie, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

