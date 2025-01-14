Coen Markets, Hounds Enter New Partnership

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Coen Markets are pleased to announce a new partnership bringing together Pittsburgh's professional soccer team and one of the Pittsburgh region's longest running and most trusted brands of convenience stores and gas stations.

With the partnership, Washington County-headquartered Coen Markets will lend its name and support to some of the Riverhounds' community initiatives and be a presence during Hounds matches, both at Highmark Stadium and away from home.

At the forefront of that effort will be growing the Hounds' "Sub In for Gym Class" program, in which coaches and players from the Riverhounds' organization visit schools across the region to lead gym classes for a day, introducing students to soccer fundamentals while focusing on the benefits of teamwork and exercise.

Other tie-ins to look for as part the Hounds/Coen partnership include on-site activations at Riverhounds matches, Coen Corner Kicks during Hounds home matches and Away Game Giveaways as the sponsor of the Hounds' road match days.

"Coen Markets is the only local convenience store in the Pittsburgh area, so we're very excited to team up with another local team like the Riverhounds. The family-friendly atmosphere and Pittsburgh pride that the Hounds provide is what we strive for in our stores for our own customers, and we look forward to starting and growing this partnership," said Andrea Neurohr, VP of Marketing for Coen Markets.

"One of the best things about the Riverhounds is the sense of community among our fans, which makes a community-based chain like Coen Markets an ideal partner for our team," said Zack Kaminski, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Riverhounds. "We're happy to bring together Coen and the Hounds and eager to grow this partnership to benefit two strong Pittsburgh brands."

The Riverhounds will kick off their 2025 season on Saturday, March 8, with their first road match sponsored by Coen as they travel to face North Carolina FC.

Season tickets for 2025 are now on sale. To secure your seat for the upcoming Hounds season, visit riverhounds.com/tickets or call the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.