Victor Lonchuk Appointed First Assistant Coach at Loudoun United Football Club

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announces the appointment of Victor Lonchuk to First Assistant Coach.

Returning to the club for his second season, Lonchuk has been promoted to First Assistant Coach for Loudoun United Football Club, following the departure of Steve Coleman.

"I am honored and excited to be appointed for this role at the club, especially considering that in this new era of Loudoun United Football Clube, every standard has been raised. I am also extremely motivated to continue growing in this industry alongside Ryan Martin." - First Assistant Coach, Victor Lonchuk

"I am very excited to promote Victor to my first assistant position. He is one of the most hardworking and growth-minded coaches I have worked with, and this is a well-deserved next step. He is very good at relating to players and executing his ideas on the field, and he is a tremendous asset to me and the club. He will be vital to our success this season!" - Head Coach, Ryan Martin

"Having Victor return for his second year with the Club is a great indication of the direction in which our project is moving. Our priority has been to retain our best players and staff members to provide continuity. He is one of the best in the industry in his field and we are delighted to have him back for 2025." - Director of Soccer, Olly Gage

Before coming to Loudoun United Football Club in 2024, Lonchuk spent time with San Antonio FC as an assistant coach and at D.C. United as the First Team Performance Director. Lonchuk also spent time as an assistant coach at Iona University, Comunicaciones FC (Guatemala), and CD FAS (El Salvador)

His career within the soccer industry also included working as an analyst and scout for teams competing in the NASL league, as well as in the CONCACAF Champions League. In these positions, he oversaw the in-depth analysis of opponents through film, briefings, and presentations.

Lonchuk has a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Lindenwood University and a Master's Degree in Sports and Exercise Science (Biomechanics & Physiology) from Middlesex University. He is also a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), Performance Analyst Level III (Prozone/Stats), and is a CONMEBOL "PRO" and UEFA "A" License holder.

