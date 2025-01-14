San Antonio FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed goalkeeper Richard Sanchez, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Richard is a talented keeper with excellent experience," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He's a great shot stopper, who is strong in distribution and organization. We are thrilled to have his leadership in the locker room and look forward to welcoming him back to San Antonio."

Sanchez joined SAFC in September 2024 to help close out the season, posting back-to-back clean sheets in his first two starts against Monterey Bay and Oakland Roots. Prior to joining SAFC, Sanchez had also spent time in USL Championship with Hartford Athletic and Memphis 901 FC.

A native of Mission Hills, California, Sanchez began his career in 2011 with FC Dallas. In 2014, he moved to Liga MX side Tigres UANL, where he spent three seasons before signing with the Chicago Fire in MLS. Sanchez also featured for Sporting Kansas City in 2020 and LA Galaxy in 2022, rotating between the clubs' first and second teams.

Internationally, Sanchez has competed for Mexico at the U17, U20 and U21 levels. He was the starting goalkeeper for the squad at the 2011 U17 FIFA World Cup, winning Mexico's second title.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

