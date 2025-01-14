Phoenix Rising FC Loans Edgardo Rito to Caracas FC

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC has announced the loan of defender Edgardo Rito to Caracas FC for the 2025 season, pending league and federation

approval. Rito, 28, joined Phoenix Rising FC ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season. During the 2024 campaign, he made 31 appearances for the club, starting 21 matches and logging 1,766 minutes - the sixth-highest total on the squad. He contributed one goal and one assist.

Before joining Phoenix Rising FC, Rito played for several clubs, including New York Red Bulls II, Oakland Roots SC, and Hartford Athletic. Notably, he was named to the USL Championship All-League First Team in 2022 while with Oakland Roots SC.

Transaction: Rising loans Edgardo Rito to Caracas FC

Name: Edgardo Rito

Position: Defender

DOB: February 17, 1996 (28)

Born: El Vigía, Venezuela

Height: 5-5

Weight: 140

