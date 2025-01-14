Las Vegas Lights FC Transfers Forward Khori Bennett to Al-Nasr SC in Another Club-Record Deal

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has transferred forward Khori Bennett to Kuwait club Al-Nasr SC in another club-record deal.

The move broke the club's transfer fee record for the second time in one week after Joe Hafferty previously moved to Lexington SC on Monday, January 13 in a then-record deal.

Bennett made 37 appearances across all competitions in 2024, tying the club's single-season goalscoring record with 15 goals. He earned his first call-up to the Jamaican National Team for the Concacaf Nations League in November after his performances for the Lights.

"I'd like to thank Khori for his success and professionalism with us in 2024. His goalscoring prowess was pivotal, especially down the stretch of the season, as we qualified for the playoffs and advanced to the Western Conference Final," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "We're excited to be able to break our transfer record twice in a single week. These deals demonstrate that we are serious players in the world market and a great place for players to develop. We now look forward to continuing to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2025 season."

Bennett arrived in Las Vegas as a preseason trialist and earned a contract ahead of the 2024 season. The Jamaican scored his first two goals for the Lights in a 3-1 win over Miami FC on June 8 and went on to score a total of 15 goals over the final 24 matches of the season.

This included a late game-winning goal in the Western Conference Quarterfinal victory over New Mexico United.

Previously, Bennett scored 18 goals in 64 appearances across two seasons for the Charlotte Independence in USL League One.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

