FC Tulsa Signs Former NAIA Player of the Year, Oklahoma Wesleyan Standout Stefan Lukic

January 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced on Tuesday it has signed midfielder Stefan Lukic ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Lukic, 28, joins the club after spending the 2024 season with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC of USL League One. An on-ball creator and a prodigy of Partizan Youth Academy, Lukic carries a prolific resume across international and state ranks.

A native of Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia, Lukic joined Partizan Youth Academy at 11, spending nine years as captain of the club's various age groups. Previously chased by the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Aston Villa and Arsenal of the English Premier League, he moved to the U.S. to play collegiately for Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

In five seasons at OKWU (2017-21), he appeared in 112 matches, netting 62 goals and 93 assists en route to earning four NAIA First-Team All-America selections and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference MVP nods. He was named the 2019 NAIA Men's Soccer National Player of the Year as a junior after leading the nation in assists (17) and placing fourth nationally in assists per game (.77). Lukic also led the Eagles to multiple postseason runs, including a National Championship appearance in 2020.

He maintained amateur status with Corpus Christi FC of USL League Two in 2018 and 2019, where he added nine goals across 21 appearances.

Lukic inked his first professional contract in 2022 with USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, recording two goals and three assists in two seasons with the club. The newcomer helped the club in an epic 2022 Open Cup which saw the club trump Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer.

He joined Chattanooga Red Wolves SC ahead of the 2024 season, adding one goal and four assists in 21 appearances (19 starts). Lukic will face his former club in FC Tulsa's inaugural Jägermeister Cup campaign on June 28 at ONEOK Field.

