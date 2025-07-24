Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks get their 3rd consecutive win after defeating the Washington Mystics 93-86!

Dearica Hamby had a 24 PT, 14 REB double-double, while Rickea Jackson dropped 22 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST to help lead LA to the victory

