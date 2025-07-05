Sports stats

WNBA Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2025

July 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video


The Sparks defeat the Fever 89-87 on the road!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central