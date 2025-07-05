Indiana Fever Suffer Narrow Loss to LA Sparks

July 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (9-9) suffered an 89-87 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night to the LA Sparks.

After a tightly contested first quarter, the Fever were able to take a narrow 23-21 lead, thanks in part to eight points from Kelsey Mitchell and seven from Aliyah Boston. Again, the two sides battled throughout the second quarter, with four separate lead changes, but the Fever held a three-point lead into the halftime break.

Despite an 11-point third quarter performance from Natasha Howard, it was the Sparks who possessed the one-point advantage, ahead 70-69. The Fever led through much of the final quarter, but the Sparks pulled ahead with:58 left on the clock and Indiana was unable to take the win on the final shot of the game.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Kelsey Mitchell appeared in her 251 st regular season game, surpassing former guard and current assistant Fever coach Briann January for the second most in franchise history.

- Natasha Howard recorded her 2,000th career rebound in the first quarter at 2:01, ending the night with nine rebounds. Howard is the 32 nd player in WNBA history to record at least 2,000 rebounds.

- Aliyah Boston earned her eighth double-double of the season and the 32 nd of her WNBA career with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 19 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 18 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Rookie Makayla Timpson recorded a career-high five points and a career-high six rebounds.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain at home as part of their five-game homestand, hosting the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, July 9, at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on NBA TV and locally on WTHR.







