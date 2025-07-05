Las Vegas Aces Take on Sun July 6 in Connecticut

July 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - The Las Vegas Aces (8-9) are set to take on host Connecticut Sun (2-15) at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, July 6, at 1 p.m. PT. The third of this season's four-game series between the two teams will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

Las Vegas is 26-33 all-time against Connecticut and the Aces have won 8 out of their last 10, including the last 6 straight games. Las Vegas will play host to Connecticut in the final game of the 2025 series on Aug. 10.

In the tale of the tape, the Aces are averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds and 16.9 assists, while shooting 40.1% from the field overall, 34.1% from distance and a league-high 84.9% from the charity stripe. In comparison, the Sun average 71.1 ppg, 30.2 rpg and 16.8 apg, while netting 39.3% of their field goal attempts, 29.1% from 3-point and 78.9% from the line.

The Aces continue to be led by three-time M'VP and 2025 Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson, who is averaging team-highs of 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game, while dishing out 3.6 assists and shooting a team-high 44.3% from the field. Wilson is ranked among the top 5 in league leaders for scoring (2nd), rebounds (2nd), steals (3rd) and blocked shots (1st), and her 31.3 usage percentage is 2nd only to Kahleah Copper's 31.5.

Rounding out the double-digit scorers for the Aces are Jackie Young (17.3 ppg), who is netting a career-high and league seventh-best 90.3% from the line, Chelsea Gray (13.2 ppg) and Jewell Loyd (10.8 ppg), who is hitting on a career-high and league 10th-best 41.6% from distance.

Rookie Aaliyah Nye is the team's sixth-leading scorer and is contributing 5.5 ppg on 40.3% shooting from the field and 38.9% (18th in the W) from 3-point.

Gray and Wilson are on the verge of moving up a notch in the league's all-time scoring lists for assists and points. Gray, who currently ranks No. 7 with 1,702 assists, needs 7 more to pass Aces head coach Becky Hammon and move into No. 6. With 28 more points, Wilson (5,092 career points) will move past Swin Cash (5,119) and into the top 25 scoring leaders.

Nye and Young are also on the cusp of milestones-Nye needs 7 more points to reach her 100th career point and Young is 21 points away from 3,000, which would make her the fifth player in franchise history with 3,000 points.

The Sun, who not played a game since last Sunday, have lost 9 straight. Their last win was an 84-76 victory over Atlanta on June 6.

Sun guard Marina Mabrey, who contributed 15.2 ppg in her first 13 games, suffered a knee injury on June 20 and has missed the past 4. Connecticut's scoring has gone down from 72.5 ppg with Mabrey in the lineup to 66.5 ppg without her. In Marbrey's absence, veteran Tina Charles' point production has dropped from 16.6 ppg to 9.5 ppg.

Rookie Aneesah Morrow, whose season average is 6.9 ppg, has scored in double digits in 5 of her last 6 games, including a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds on June 27. Morrow is averaging team-highs of 12.7 ppg and 8 rpg during that span.

Second-year guard Jacy Sheldon has also stepped up for the Sun recently, averaging 10.5 ppg over the last 6 games-her season average is 7.9 ppg.

UP NEXT: The Aces continue their East Coast swing at New York (12-5) for an ESPN-televised game against the Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 8, at 5 p.m. PT.







