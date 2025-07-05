Sky Trending in Positive Direction Heading into July Schedule

The Sky wrapped up the month of June with their fifth win of the season, winning in impressive fashion in Los Angeles. Despite their 5-11 record, the Sky are showing real signs of improvement as we approach the mid-way point of the season.

Chicago faced a tough stretch of games in the beginning of June, which included games against the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, including a then-undefeated New York Liberty. Losses against Indiana in the United Center and in New York put turnover issues and lackluster three-point defense on display, both areas the Sky improved throughout the month. The Sky ended the month going 2-2 in their last four games, playing some of their best basketball as of late.

In their first eight games of the season, the Sky averaged 17.8 turnovers, which ranked last in the league by a wide margin. Since that point, Chicago is averaging 12.0 turnovers, which would rank first in the league. They haven't recorded more than 11 turnovers since June 21, and average 10.5 in their last four.

The Sky have also shown some improvement in recent games in guarding the three-point line. On the season, they allow opponents to shoot 39.2% from three, which ranks last in the league. But in the last week, opponents are shooting just 32.1% from deep, and the Sky went 2-1 in those games.

The duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have also emerged in recent games as June saw both players hit their stride. In the Sky's two wins that Reese and Cardoso played together they combined for 66 points and 44 rebounds.

Reese leads the league in rebounds per game with 12.6 and is also top five in steals, tied with fellow Sky player Ariel Atkins. Both are averaging 1.8 steals per game. The month of June saw Reese record her first career triple-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Connecticut Sun.

Over the past four games, which included two wins, Reese has been vital down low for Chicago. During that stretch, she averaged 17.2 points and 17.5 rebounds per game, while recording four straight double-doubles to close out the month. Her four straight games with 15 or more rebounds are a WNBA record.

But Reese isn't just harming opponents in the post, she's also taken on the role of a primary facilitator, as she averaged 4.5 assists per game in June, an increase from her rookie year where she averaged 1.8 assists.

Cardoso also stepped up her production in June, scoring a career-high 27 points in her last game with the Sky on June 24 before she stepped away to compete with the Brazilian National Team in 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. Cardoso averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the Sky's first six games of the season. In June, she averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Cardoso has also been more efficient in her scoring, upping her already impressive field goal average from 47.3% in May to 58.3% in June. She scored in double figures in four straight games from June 15-21.

Ariel Atkins ended the month exceptionally strong, notching back-to-back 20 point games. Her late-game prowess led the Sky to a big victory on June 29 against the Sparks. She knocked down what was ultimately the game-sealing three-pointer late in the fourth.

In June, Atkins averaged 15.2 points, 1.9 steals and 3.6 assists, with a season-high 29 points against Atlanta on June 22. Atkins leads the team in three-point percentage, shooting 36.4%.

She is currently averaging the most assists in her career with 3.4 assists per game and her 1.8 steals per game match her career-best in 2020. Atkins is playing at an elite level. Below is the list of players who have 200+ points, 50+ rebounds, 50+ assists, 20+ steals and 10+ blocks this season:

Napheesa Collier

A'ja Wilson

Gabby Williams

Paige Bueckers

Rhyne Howard

Breanna Stewart

Dearica Hamby

Ariel Atkins

Of those eight players, only Collier, Wilson and Bueckers have played as many or fewer games than Atkins.

The last two games of the month saw Chicago increase their three-point attempts, with the team shooting a season-high 42.3% from deep in the win over the Sparks to close out the month.

Chicago is third in the league with 46.6% of their offense coming from points in the paint, so the team's shooters continuing to emerge will only benefit the team moving forward as it finds balance on the offensive end.

Nurse and Banham found success from deep in June, combining in the last two games to go 14 for 30 from three-point range. Banham slid into the starting lineup last month and was solid to close out June, as she averaged 12.0 points over the last two games. Nurse offers a spark off the bench as she averaged 15.5 points, while shooting 50.0% from the field and 52.7% from three the past two games.

Moving forward, the Sky will continue to find success if they limit turnovers and pressure opponents on the three-point line on both sides of the ball. Teams have had success in finding shots from three against Chicago as they give up the third most attempts and the highest percentage from deep in the league.

Heading into July, the Sky will become familiar with the league's top team, Minnesota, who is 15-2. The two teams play each other four times in the next two and a half weeks, offering the Sky a major challenge and an opportunity to continue improving.







