Game Preview: Valkyries at Dream - 7/7/25

July 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries continue their four-game road trip, visiting the Dream in Atlanta on Monday (4:30 p.m. PT). The Dream are tied for the fourth-best record in the WNBA (11-7) and are the only team the Valkyries have yet to face this season. The Valkyries have been the third-best defense in the league (97.8 DEFRTG) and will battle against the fourth-best offense (106.1 OFFRTG).

Valkyries at Dream

Monday, July 7 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 23 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers in the Valkyries' 82-71 loss to the Lynx in Minnesota on Saturday. Hayes recorded 20-plus points for the second consecutive game and had her third career game with at least five 3-pointers. After having her 14-game streak of scoring in double figures snapped due to an in-game injury against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Kayla Thornton tallied her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Napheesa Collier, the WNBA's leading scorer, paced the Lynx with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Courtney Williams added 15 points and a team-high three 3-pointers. » Full Game Recap

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Atlanta Dream have an all-star starter for the first time since 2018, with guard Allisha Gray averaging career-highs in points (19.1 PPG), rebounds (5.7 RPG), assists (4.1 APG) and 3-point percentage (41.5 3PT%). The Dream made an offseason splash, signing eight-time all-star Brittany Griner this offseason - she is having a bit of a down year, averaging a career-low 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.







