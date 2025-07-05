Valkyries (9-8) vs. Lynx (16-2) Postgame Notes and Quotes

Valkyries (9-8) vs. Lynx (16-2) Postgame Notes, Quotes and Links

Golden State 71, Minnesota 82

By the Numbers

Tiffany Hayes led the team with a season-high 23 points on 8-11 shooting (72.7 percent), including 83.3 percent (5-6) from deep.

Kayla Thornton notched her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. It's Thorton's 15 double-digit scoring performance of the season.

Stephanie Talbot added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in her eighth consecutive start. Talbot shot 50.0 percent (4-8) from the floor.

Temi Fágbénlé had six rebounds and seven points in her first start since returning from Eurobasket.

Veronica Burton, who has started all 17 games for Golden State this season, posted six points and four assists.

Golden State began the third quarter with 20 points in the first 5:18 minutes of the half on 8-10 shooting (80.0 percent), including a perfect 4-4 from three-point range.

Thornton and Hayes combined for all of Golden State's points in the first quarter (18: Thornton - 11, Hayes - 7).

The Valkyries shot a season-low eight free throw attempts, making six of them (75.0 percent).

Minnesota, who sits atop the WNBA standings, remains perfect at home (10-0) in regular season action.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE

ON WHAT WAS THE DIFFERENCE IN TONIGHT'S GAME:

"The free throws, it was 15 to eight, that was a little bit off kilter. But overall our girls fought. They fought until the very end, everyone who stepped in contributed. Even L.A. (Laeticia Amihere) was giving us great energy and information on the sidelines, so just credit to everyone."

ON KEEPING IT CLOSE AGAINST A STRONG MINNESOTA TEAM:

"We're not measuring based off of, it's the first team in the league. That's not how we measure it, we measure it with us. We did not start off defensively great, we gave up a 25-point quarter. We didn't even touch them, we didn't even physically pick them up. So we know where we have to be better."

ON KATE MARTIN'S IMPACT ON THE SPORT AND BEING AN INSPIRATION:

"I think that anything's possible, right? Kate did not know she was going to get drafted. She was sitting in the stands and, that type of like, 'look, this is what can happen if you really work really hard and you stay focused on your goal.' I think Kate is a great example of any dreams can come true."

ON WHO FROM GOLDEN STATE SHOULD BE AN ALL-STAR:

"K.T. (Kayla Thornton), obviously, comes to my mind just again because she's been our most reliable. At the same time, she's closed multiple games. LA Sparks, she closed the game, against Chicago, she closed the game with a three. Seattle, she closed the game with a three. Washington, she closed the three with a foul and a four-point play. So that's pretty reliable down the stretch. So K.T., she deserves (to be) an All-Star. I think Tip (Tiffany) Hayes, if she was healthy, she's able to make a three with one shoe. I think that's pretty impressive; and then Temi (Fágbénlé). I think if Temi was here the whole time, too, like just her rim protection, you saw her verticality today, her energy. Literally I saw a demon inside Temi today, she was so fierce. I think they all deserve it."

Up Next

The Valkyries continue their road trip on Monday, July 7 against Atlanta at 4:30 p.m. PT on KPIX, KMAX, and the Audacy App.







